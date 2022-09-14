Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 14 settembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/Recently, a popular Australianblogger Amy visited the home of one of China's most famous teas, Tieguanyin. Amy'swas shot on-site in the tea fields and manufacturing plant ofTea Co., Ltd. (known as '' or 'Tea') in Anxi County, Fujian Province. In theTea has showcased how modernis revolutionizing the thousand-year-old tradition of tea making. Theso far has attracted tens of thousands of viewers seeking to understand theteaand modern smart garden management methodologies. Throughout the, modernis used at every stage of tea ...