Palladium per Destiny 2: La Regina dei SussurriFallout 76 | Spedizioni: Il Pitt è ora disponibile gratuitamente State of Play - tutto quello che è stato annunciatoA San Benedetto del Tronto donna trovata morta in spiaggiaCanguro aggredisce e sbrana : 77enne lo teneva con lui in casaOYSHO LANCIA L'APP TRAININGSYNDUALITY, IL NUOVO SCI-FI SHOOTER DI BANDAI NAMCOIL KING OF IRON FIST TORNA CON TEKKEN 8Cos'è il Digital Advertising e perché è così importante la Pubblicità ...IT TAKES TWO ARRIVA SU NINTENDO SWITCHUltime Blog

Bama Tea Showcases How New Technology is Refreshing the Chinese Tea Industry in Trending Video

Bama Tea
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Bama Tea Showcases How New Technology is Refreshing the Chinese Tea Industry in Trending Video (Di mercoledì 14 settembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Recently, a popular Australian Video blogger Amy visited the home of one of China's most famous teas, Tieguanyin. Amy's Video was shot on-site in the tea fields and manufacturing plant of Bama Tea Co., Ltd. (known as 'Bama' or 'Bama Tea') in Anxi County, Fujian Province. In the Video, Bama Tea has showcased how modern Technology is revolutionizing the thousand-year-old tradition of tea making. The Video so far has attracted tens of thousands of viewers seeking to understand the Chinese tea Industry and modern smart garden management methodologies. Throughout the Video, modern Technology is used at every stage of tea ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Bama Tea Showcases How New Technology is Refreshing the Chinese Tea Industry in Trending Video

Recently, a popular Australian video blogger Amy visited the home of one of China's most famous teas, Tieguanyin. Amy's video was shot on-site in the tea fields and manufacturing plant of Bama Tea Co.

Jeito Capital co-leads 75 million Series B financing in SparingVision

Jeito Capital ("Jeito"), a leading independent Private Equity firm dedicated to biotech and biopharma, announced today that it has co-led a Series B financing round in SparingVision, a privately held ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Bama Tea
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Bama Tea Bama Showcases Technology Refreshing Chinese