Xinhua Silk Road | First Zhangjiagang Development Summit witnesses signing of 145 major deals worth RMB84 8bln

A total of 145 major project deals with investment of 84.76 billion yuan (about 12.26 billion U.S. dollars) were inked at the First Zhangjiagang Development Summit held on Saturday in Zhangjiagang of east China's Jiangsu Province. Divided into three parts, the Summit, attracting hundreds of native Zhangjiagang people and other guests at home and abRoad, went through the city's changes, past memories and future Development through videos and speeches. As a star city in China, a pioneer of reform and an important part of Suzhou, Zhangjiagang should attach great importance to the epidemic control, economic growth and safe ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
