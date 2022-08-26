Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - HEFEI, China, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/On August 26 Beijing Time,announced its interim results. During the Reporting Period, the Company achievedof RMB 8,638 million, representing a-on-of 143.24%, of whichfromregions increased by 358.28%-on-to RMB1.279, and is expected to achieve its target of 100%in totalover the previousin the future.is a leading power battery company in the field of new energy vehicles in ...