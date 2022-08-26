505 GAMES PROTAGONISTA AL GAMESCOMConan Exiles - DLC Age of Sorcery arriverà l'1 settembreBatman: Arkham City, disponibile adesso l’esclusiva Comic EditionLG - NUOVO MONITOR OLED CURVO DA GAMING ULTRAGEAR A 240HZPatch 2.5 di Diablo II: Resurrected - Nuova funzionalità Zone del ...GTA Online: acquista la nuova Grotti Brioso 300 widebody di BennyMaria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera : La spia russa infiltrata per 10 anni in ...Basta col gin tonic: La nonnina schiaffeggia lo steward in aereoAuto a benzina : dal 2035 vendite vietate in CaliforniaBianca Balti rischio un tumore e rimuoverà ovaie e tubeUltime Blog

Gotion High-tech' s Revenue is 8 638 billion with overseas revenue growth of 358 28% in the first half of the year

Gotion High-tech's Revenue is 8.638 billion with overseas revenue growth of 358.28% in the first half of the year (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - HEFEI, China, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/

On August 26 Beijing Time, Gotion High-tech announced its interim results. During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved revenue of RMB 8,638 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 143.24%, of which revenue from overseas regions increased by 358.28% year-on-year to RMB1.279 billion, and is expected to achieve its target of 100% growth in total revenue over the previous year in the future. Gotion High-tech is a leading power battery company in the field of new energy vehicles in ...
