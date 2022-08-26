Gotion High-tech's Revenue is 8.638 billion with overseas revenue growth of 358.28% in the first half of the year (Di venerdì 26 agosto 2022) - HEFEI, China, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On August 26 Beijing Time, Gotion High-tech announced its interim results. During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved revenue of RMB 8,638 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 143.24%, of which revenue from overseas regions increased by 358.28% year-on-year to RMB1.279 billion, and is expected to achieve its target of 100% growth in total revenue over the previous year in the future. Gotion High-tech is a leading power battery company in the field of new energy vehicles in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On August 26 Beijing Time, Gotion High-tech announced its interim results. During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved revenue of RMB 8,638 million, representing a year-on-year growth of 143.24%, of which revenue from overseas regions increased by 358.28% year-on-year to RMB1.279 billion, and is expected to achieve its target of 100% growth in total revenue over the previous year in the future. Gotion High-tech is a leading power battery company in the field of new energy vehicles in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CATL domina il mercato delle batterie: 34,8% di quota nel primo semestre 2022... CATL: 70,9 GWh - 34,8% LG Energy Solution: 26,2 GWh - 14,4% BYD: 24,0 GWh - 11,8% Panasonic: 19,5 GWh - 9,6% SK On: 13,2 GWh - 6,5% Samsung SDI: 10,0 GWh - 4,9% CALB: 8,4 GWh - 4,1% Gotion High - ...
Pelosi a Taiwan, cinesi furiosi lasciano Wall Street per la Svizzera. Le Borse frenano ma BP fa il pieno di utili... frutto di un accordo tra la Consob cinese e lo Swiss Exchange, si è tradotta nell'avvio giovedì scorso degli scambi sui certificati di alcune matricole industriali e dell'energia: GEM, Gotion High - ... Catl e non solo: chi sono i massimi produttori di batterie per auto elettriche Start Magazine
LovelyWholesale Continues To Launch The LW High Stretch Jeans CollectionLovelyWholesale ("LW" or "the Company"), an international online shopping e-commerce clothing brand, continues to launch the LW High Stretch Jeans collection. These comfortable, high-stretch jeans are ...
The Gardner School Announces Acquisition of The Compass SchoolThe Gardner School, an academically focused childcare provider with twenty-four schools in seven states, announced the acquisition of The Compass School, a Cincinnati-based childcare provider serving ...
Gotion HighSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gotion High