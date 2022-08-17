ReNew ties-up US$ 1-billion ECB consortium loan for largest single-project funding in Indian RE sector (Di mercoledì 17 agosto 2022) - GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading clean energy company, today announced that it has tied up with 12 international lenders, led by Rabobank, for the largest External Commercial Borrowings (ECB) project finance loan in the country's ReNewable sector, for any single project. As ReNew rapidly builds its total portfolio, this US$ 1-billion loan has been tied up through a special purpose vehicle and will be deployed for its hybrid Round-the-Clock (RTC) battery-enabled project. The interest rate, after hedging, is expected to be lower than the Company's current ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
