WhiteBIT continues to support Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: call-center of MFA of Ukraine has been launched (Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) The largest European crypto exchange, WhiteBIT, continues to systematically help Ukrainians affected by military operations. Thus, with the support of WhiteBIT, the call center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine started work. At present, anyone who has questions for specialists of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can call +38 (044) 224-57-20. From the
The largest European crypto exchange, WhiteBIT, continues to systematically help Ukrainians affected by military operations. Thus, with the support of WhiteBIT, the call center of the Ministry of ...

WhiteBIT crypto exchange continues to scale - opens office in Portugal

Europe's largest cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT, continues to scale and implement its global mission of introducing blockchain technology around the world.
