(Di giovedì 4 agosto 2022) The largest European crypto exchange,to systematiy help Ukrainians affected by military operations. Thus, with theof, theof theofofstarted work. At present, anyone who has questions for specialists of theofcan+38 (044) 224-57-20. From the

The largest European crypto exchange, WhiteBIT, continues to systematically help Ukrainians affected by military operations. Thus, with the support of WhiteBIT, the call center of the Ministry of ...Europe's largest cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT, continues to scale and implement its global mission of introducing blockchain technology around the world.