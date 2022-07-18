Medimap Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) CEO Thomas Jankowski intends to expand company's global reach VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/has officially named Thomas Jankowski as the company's newreplacing Blake Adam, the company's founder and former CEO, who has joined's board of directors. Mr. Jankowski is an innovative digital marketingwith extensive management and hands-on experience in technology, fintech and media verticals. He has founded four startups with a tenured track at top Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Jankowski possesses a mindset that's entrepreneurial in agility and enterprise-scale in vision and intends to use his experience to helpcontinue to grow across Canada and beyond, including adding more healthcare providers to its ...