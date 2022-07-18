Medimap Announces New Chief Executive Officer (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) CEO Thomas Jankowski intends to expand company's global reach VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Medimap has officially named Thomas Jankowski as the company's new Chief Executive Officer replacing Blake Adam, the company's founder and former CEO, who has joined Medimap's board of directors. Mr. Jankowski is an innovative digital marketing Executive with extensive management and hands-on experience in technology, fintech and media verticals. He has founded four startups with a tenured track at top Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Jankowski possesses a mindset that's entrepreneurial in agility and enterprise-scale in vision and intends to use his experience to help Medimap continue to grow across Canada and beyond, including adding more healthcare providers to its ...Leggi su iltempo
