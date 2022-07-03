Sucker Punch: Infamous e Sly Cooper non sono in sviluppo (Di domenica 3 luglio 2022) È stato confermato dalla stessa Sucker Punch che i titoli Infamous e Sly Cooper non sono attualmente in sviluppo. Facciamo insieme chiarezza sulla questione Non è stata sicuramente accolta con grande gioia la notizia che vede Sucker Punch attualmente non al lavoro sullo sviluppo di Infamous e Sly Cooper. Comunicato dalla stessa software house con un post sul loro sito, hanno dichiarato che non sono attualmente concentrati sul restyling di due delle loro più famose saghe, bensì di star lavorando su un nuovo progetto futuro. Hanno anche aggiunto che nessun’altro studio associato a loro sta attualmente sul progetto, ma che comunque non escludono in futuro di riaffacciarsi su questi due ...Leggi su tuttotek
PlayStation non ha di certo finito con il mercato PCRestando in tema, inFamous e Sly Cooper sono tra i giochi più richiesti dai fan di Sucker Punch, che sperano in un ritorno dei due franchise: ora, a parlare è proprio il team di sviluppo .
Sly Cooper non tornerà (e neanche inFAMOUS)Insieme a inFAMOUS, infatti, le due IP dell'epoca PS3 e PS3 sono attualmente in fase dormiente e non c'è nessuna intenzione di "resuscitarle", almeno stando a quanto comunicato da Sucker Punch, team ... Ghost of Tsushima dimostra come il pubblico sia interessato ai giochi ambientati in Giappone Game-eXperience.it
