Sucker Punch: Infamous e Sly Cooper non sono in sviluppo (Di domenica 3 luglio 2022) È stato confermato dalla stessa Sucker Punch che i titoli Infamous e Sly Cooper non sono attualmente in sviluppo. Facciamo insieme chiarezza sulla questione Non è stata sicuramente accolta con grande gioia la notizia che vede Sucker Punch attualmente non al lavoro sullo sviluppo di Infamous e Sly Cooper. Comunicato dalla stessa software house con un post sul loro sito, hanno dichiarato che non sono attualmente concentrati sul restyling di due delle loro più famose saghe, bensì di star lavorando su un nuovo progetto futuro. Hanno anche aggiunto che nessun’altro studio associato a loro sta attualmente sul progetto, ma che comunque non escludono in futuro di riaffacciarsi su questi due ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di domenica 3 luglio 2022) È stato confermato dalla stessache i titolie Slynonattualmente in. Facciamo insieme chiarezza sulla questione Non è stata sicuramente accolta con grande gioia la notizia che vedeattualmente non al lavoro sullodie Sly. Comunicato dalla stessa software house con un post sul loro sito, hanno dichiarato che nonattualmente concentrati sul restyling di due delle loro più famose saghe, bensì di star lavorando su un nuovo progetto futuro. Hanno anche aggiunto che nessun’altro studio associato a loro sta attualmente sul progetto, ma che comunque non escludono in futuro di riaffacciarsi su questi due ...

Pubblicità

voltest52122 : RT @hynerdit: Sucker Punch Productions: confermato un nuovo progetto dagli sviluppatori di Ghost of Tsushima - hortominnesota : @_Tom_Henderson_ Facile smentirlo adesso, voi e altri vi è stata Posta la domanda più volte e non avete detto nient… - infoitscienza : Infamous e Sly Cooper non sono in sviluppo presso Sucker Punch e nemmeno in un altro team - hynerdit : Sucker Punch Productions: confermato un nuovo progetto dagli sviluppatori di Ghost of Tsushima - tuttoteKit : Sucker Punch: #InFAMOUS e Sly Cooper non sono in sviluppo #SlyCooper #SuckerPunch #tuttotek -