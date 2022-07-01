CGTN: Hong Kong, an East-West culture bridge (Di venerdì 1 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Hong Kong is more than an international business and financial center – it is an open and diverse place that blends Chinese and Western cultures, and it has always been nurtured and nourished by Chinese culture. As Hong Kong celebrates the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited the Xiqu Centre in the city's West Kowloon Cultural District on Thursday. During the visit, she learned about the cultural district's planning and latest developments, as well as its work in preserving and promoting Cantonese opera and traditional Chinese theater. Peng arrived in Hong Kong by train with Xi in the afternoon to attend the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hong Kong is more than an international business and financial center – it is an open and diverse place that blends Chinese and Western cultures, and it has always been nurtured and nourished by Chinese culture. As Hong Kong celebrates the 25th anniversary of its return to the motherland, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, visited the Xiqu Centre in the city's West Kowloon Cultural District on Thursday. During the visit, she learned about the cultural district's planning and latest developments, as well as its work in preserving and promoting Cantonese opera and traditional Chinese theater. Peng arrived in Hong Kong by train with Xi in the afternoon to attend the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità
CGTN: Hong Kong youths embrace brighter future as city integrates into national developmenthttps://news.cgtn.com/news/2022 - 07 - 01/Hong - Kong - youths - embrace - brighter - future - with - national - development - 1bjfAEDSJkQ/index.html
Xi a Hong Kong per i 25 anni: addio libertà. Ribelli spariti, media chiusi, elezioni farsa...Hong Kong lo ha fatto capire ieri la televisione globale cinese China Global Television Network (Cgtn), che trasmette in inglese in tutto il mondo la voce ufficiale di Pechino. Due studenti di Hong ...
CGTN: Hong Kong to start a new chapter after 25 years of prosperityBEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — John Lee, the new leader of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), started his new day by launching his Weibo account on Friday, which marks the 25th ...
Xi a Hong Kong per i 25 anni: addio libertà. Ribelli spariti, media chiusi, elezioni farsaCelebrazioni in stile maoista nell'ex colonia inglese. Lodato il lavoro di "normalizzazione" dell'ex premier Carrie Lam. La grancassa delle tv ...
CGTN HongSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Hong