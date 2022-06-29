Entry list Atp Kitzbuhel 2022: i partecipanti e gli italiani presenti (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) L’Entry list dell’Atp 250 di Kitzbuhel 2022, evento in programma dal 25 al 30 luglio. Il norvegese Casper Ruud guida il seeding del torneo austriaco, seguito dall’italiano Matteo Berrettini e dall’iberico Roberto Bautista Agut. Oltre a Berrettini, presente un altro italiano nel main draw, ovvero Lorenzo Sonego. Di seguito la lista completa degli iscritti all’Atp di Kitzbuhel 2022. Entry list ATP Kitzbuhel 2022 1 Casper Ruud 62 Matteo Berrettini 11 3 Roberto Bautista Agut 19 4 Gael Monfils 23 5 Oscar Otte 36 6 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 37 7 Albert Ramos-Vinolas 39 8 Aslan Karatsev 42 Cristian Garin 43 Pedro Martinez 50 Tallon Griekspoor 53Lorenzo Sonego 54 Marton Fucsovics 59 Joao Sousa 60 Arthur ... Leggi su sportface (Di mercoledì 29 giugno 2022) L’dell’Atp 250 di, evento in programma dal 25 al 30 luglio. Il norvegese Casper Ruud guida il seeding del torneo austriaco, seguito dall’italiano Matteo Berrettini e dall’iberico Roberto Bautista Agut. Oltre a Berrettini, presente un altro italiano nel main draw, ovvero Lorenzo Sonego. Di seguito laa completa degli iscritti all’Atp diATP1 Casper Ruud 62 Matteo Berrettini 11 3 Roberto Bautista Agut 19 4 Gael Monfils 23 5 Oscar Otte 36 6 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 37 7 Albert Ramos-Vinolas 39 8 Aslan Karatsev 42 Cristian Garin 43 Pedro Martinez 50 Tallon Griekspoor 53Lorenzo Sonego 54 Marton Fucsovics 59 Joao Sousa 60 Arthur ...

