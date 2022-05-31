On course for growth: Sedus Stoll Group ends the 2021 financial year on a clear positive note (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) DOGERN, Germany, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/



With a turnover of EUR 195.9 million, the Sedus Stoll Group was able to record sales gains of 6.5% in the 2021 financial year. Despite the continuing challenges of COVID-19 and extraordinary cost increases in the energy, transport and material sectors, the Group's net profit for the year was EUR 2.6 million. The Sedus Stoll Group further expanded its position as a European player in 2021: With revenues of around EUR 88.6 million, the Group was able to record an increase of 18.6% overseas. The Group of companies further strengthened its market position, in particular, with international business

