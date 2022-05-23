Campari® Toasts to Official Partnership with 75th Festival de Cannes

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) To Mark Campari's First Year as anPartner of thede, the Brand Hosted a Spectacular Evening that Brought the Great Stories of Cinema to Life NEW YORK, May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/During the first year as anpartner ofde, the iconic Italian red aperitivo,, continued to push the boundaries of creativity to bring its Red Passion to theedition of the world-renowned filma memorable evening. Continuing Campari's existing legacy in the world of cinema and hosted at a venue in the heart of, the brand invited each guest to become the protagonist in the world of Campari. Guests were treated to a series of unique, ...