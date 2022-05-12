Easy NFT Business Platform | SKY Play' s Token Listed on MEXC Global

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/On May 12th, 2022, SKY Technology Co., LTD announced that SKYtook its first step towards becoming an official blockchainby listing its cryptocurrency, SKY(SKP) on—one of the world's leading digital-asset tradings. SKP, the key currency in the SKY, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fees, speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. Following its cryptocurrency listing on, SKY Technology will release a variety of new lifestyle content via SKY—anNFT...