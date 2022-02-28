POCO X4 Pro 5G e POCO M4 Pro annuncaiti al MWC 2022Idea regalo per la Festa del Papà, i 10 regali top da non perdereASUSTOR e ASUS insieme per assicurare massime prestazioni e ...The Sandbox Alpha Season 2 parte il 3 marzoSamsung annuncia i nuovi Galaxy Book2 Pro e Pro 360BANDAI NAMCO - ELDEN RING TITOLO PIÙ ATTESO DEL 2022 DISPONIBILEProfumi donna: è la personalità a definire la sceltaGRID Legends Recensione PS5Farming Simulator 22: Disponibile il secondo aggiornamento gratuitoROGUEBOOK: L’USCITA SU CONSOLE E NUOVI CONTENUTIUltime Blog

Inhorgenta 2022 | THOMAS SABO at the fair again

Inhorgenta 2022
NUREMBURG, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a stand measuring nearly 200m2, the leading ...

With a stand measuring nearly 200m2, the leading jewellery brand THOMAS SABO will mark its return to the Inhorgenta trade fair in Munich – from 8 to 11 April 2022 – by presenting its new Spring/Summer collection. "We are delighted to be participating in Inhorgenta again this year, as we've got lots of topics to present to our specialised retail partners about collections, marketing and POS support", Oliver Besta, Wholesale Director at THOMAS SABO. You will find THOMAS SABO at stand B2.316, in Hall B2—Elegance & Lifestyle. One particular highlight will be the five-metre-long sailboat which will serve as an exclusive bar for guests. ...
