Inhorgenta 2022: THOMAS SABO at the fair again (Di lunedì 28 febbraio 2022) NUREMBURG, Germany, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
With a stand measuring nearly 200m2, the leading jewellery brand THOMAS SABO will mark its return to the Inhorgenta trade fair in Munich – from 8 to 11 April 2022 – by presenting its new Spring/Summer collection. "We are delighted to be participating in Inhorgenta again this year, as we've got lots of topics to present to our specialised retail partners about collections, marketing and POS support", Oliver Besta, Wholesale Director at THOMAS SABO. You will find THOMAS SABO at stand B2.316, in Hall B2—Elegance & Lifestyle. One particular highlight will be the five-metre-long sailboat which will serve as an exclusive bar for guests. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
With a stand measuring nearly 200m2, the leading jewellery brand THOMAS SABO will mark its return to the Inhorgenta trade fair in Munich – from 8 to 11 April 2022 – by presenting its new Spring/Summer collection. "We are delighted to be participating in Inhorgenta again this year, as we've got lots of topics to present to our specialised retail partners about collections, marketing and POS support", Oliver Besta, Wholesale Director at THOMAS SABO. You will find THOMAS SABO at stand B2.316, in Hall B2—Elegance & Lifestyle. One particular highlight will be the five-metre-long sailboat which will serve as an exclusive bar for guests. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Inhorgenta 2022Gioielli d’arte, artigianato e tecnologia, alla Florence Jewellery Week 2022 ExibArt
Inhorgenta 2022Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Inhorgenta 2022