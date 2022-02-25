Celebs Tell Us What to Buy From Their Beauty Lines (Di venerdì 25 febbraio 2022) Beauty is Their business! The biggest names in Hollywood have launched the latest latest in skincare, haircare and makeup. And even better, the luminaries themselves (think Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and more) talked with Us to share Their favorite picks From Their newly created brands to take the guesswork out of exactly What you should scoop up! Scarlett Johansson Is Launching a Beauty Brand: Here’s What We Know Read article While fans have long clamored to copy the perfect cat-eye of, say, Ariana Grande, there’s no longer a need to research the stars’ brand of choice. The Celebs have created Their own collections, making it easier than ever to recreate Their ...Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Celebs Tell
Kat McPhee: How Pregnancy Weight Affected My Mental HealthCelebs Who Have Battled Mental Health Issues Read article "The way I was able to overcome disordered behavior, in terms of food, was not obsessing and letting my body tell me what was needed," she ...
'Dancing With the Stars' Winners Through the Years: PhotosCelebs including Kim Kardashian , Kelly Osbourne and Kirstie Alley have waltzed, tangoed and cha - ..." the season 17 Bachelorette cohost exclusively told Us at the Men Tell All taping in August 2021. "...
Lorraine Kelly gets the giggles as two celeb interviews are thrown into chaosLorraine Kelly was left red-faced after two of her celebrity interviews were disrupted, giggling as she told viewers it was “one of those days”. The talk show host was supposed to chat to Busted star ...
Celebs star in mental health awareness campaignA host of high-profile celebrities have joined forces for a photography campaign, raising awareness of mental health. Kate Moss, Helena Bonham Carter, David Walliams, Anthony Joshua, Gary Barlow, ...
Celebs TellSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Celebs Tell