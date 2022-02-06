Andy Murray non punta sul rosso: tutto su Wimbledon (Di domenica 6 febbraio 2022) Per il secondo anno consecutivo, Andy Murray non giocherà il Roland Garros. Alla vigilia del torneo di Rotterdam, ATP 500 in diretta su SuperTennis a cui partecipa grazie a una wild card, l'ex numero ...Leggi su sport.tiscali
Andy Murray non punta sul rosso: tutto su WimbledonPer il secondo anno consecutivo, Andy Murray non giocherà il Roland Garros. Alla vigilia del torneo di Rotterdam, ATP 500 in diretta su SuperTennis a cui partecipa grazie a una wild card, l'ex numero 1 del mondo ha annunciato l'...
SuperTennis e SuperTennix, 4 tornei live: clou a RotterdamA loro si aggiungeranno le due wild card Jo - Wilfried Tsonga e Andy Murray , due ex campioni di questo torneo rispettivamente nel 2017 e nel 2009. Sudamerica "caliente" E' pronta a farsi bollente ...
Andy Murray news: Scot sets his sights on Wimbledon after making bold moveAndy Murray is already setting his sights on making a challenge at Wimbledon this summer, after he confirmed he has shaken up his schedule for 2022. Murray will skip the French Open and the whole of ...
Andy Murray set to skip French Open and whole of clay court seasonAndy Murray will skip the French Open and the whole of the clay court season as he plots his course through the rest of 2022. Back in action in Rotterdam next week for the first time since his ...
