GCW: Annunciato il ritorno di X-Pac sul ring (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) X-Pac farà il suo ritorno sul ring, lottando per la Game Changer Wrestling, alla fine di questo mese nell'evento Welcome to Heartbreak. La GCW ha Annunciato che l'ex membro della D-Generation X, che è apparsa al The WRLD On GCW per salvare Joey Janela allo show, farà coppia proprio con Janela affrontando il "Deathmatch King" Matt Cardona e Brian Myers allo show. He’s BACK!… Il match è stato Annunciato attraverso il profilo Twitter della federazione, e si terrà questo 25 febbraio a Los Angeles, in California. *BREAKING*Just Signed for GCW's return to LA on 2/25:He's BACK!…XPAC & JOEY JANELAvsMATT CARDONA & BRIAN MYERSPlus:Dr Wagner vs HomicideBlake Christian vs Nick WayneAtticus vs BlackwoodGet Tix: LIVE on @FiteTV!Fri, Feb 25 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/aL1aCnGRPK— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling ) ...Leggi su zonawrestling
