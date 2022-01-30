Masters of the Universe: il film passa a Netflix, con un nuovo protagonista (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Il film Masters of the Universe, che in precedenza era stato sviluppato da Sony Pictures, passa a Netflix. Tra le nuove informazioni circa questa produzione è emerso anche il nome che interpreterà principe Adam/He-Man. Scopriamo insieme maggiori dettagli a riguardo. Netflix – Masters of the Universe il film Masters of the Universe è ora una joint venture tra Mattel films e Netflix. Nel cast troviamo Kyle Allen, di West Side Story nei panni del principe Adam/He-Man. Aaron e Adam Nee dirigono il film da una sceneggiatura scritta insieme a David Callaham (Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli e Wonder Woman 1984). Le ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
He - Man and The Masters Of The Universe: novità sulla seconda stagioneL'account Twitter di He - Man and The Masters of The Universe ha finalmente rivelato novità sulla seconda stagione della serie animata Netflix. Le nuove puntate arriveranno sulla piattaforma di streaming a partire dal 3 marzo . He - ...
