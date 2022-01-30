Masters of the Universe: il film passa a Netflix, con un nuovo protagonista (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Il film Masters of the Universe, che in precedenza era stato sviluppato da Sony Pictures, passa a Netflix. Tra le nuove informazioni circa questa produzione è emerso anche il nome che interpreterà principe Adam/He-Man. Scopriamo insieme maggiori dettagli a riguardo. Netflix – Masters of the Universe il film Masters of the Universe è ora una joint venture tra Mattel films e Netflix. Nel cast troviamo Kyle Allen, di West Side Story nei panni del principe Adam/He-Man. Aaron e Adam Nee dirigono il film da una sceneggiatura scritta insieme a David Callaham (Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli e Wonder Woman 1984). Le ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine (Di domenica 30 gennaio 2022) Ilof the, che in precedenza era stato sviluppato da Sony Pictures,. Tra le nuove informazioni circa questa produzione è emerso anche il nome che interpreterà principe Adam/He-Man. Scopriamo insieme maggiori dettagli a riguardo.of theilof theè ora una joint venture tra Mattels e. Nel cast troviamo Kyle Allen, di West Side Story nei panni del principe Adam/He-Man. Aaron e Adam Nee dirigono ilda una sceneggiatura scritta insieme a David Callaham (Shang-Chi e la leggenda dei dieci anelli e Wonder Woman 1984). Le ...

