RHOSLC’s Jennie | I’m ‘Sorry’ for Causing ‘Pain’ With ‘Hurtful’ Past Posts

RHOSLC’s Jennie
Chad Kirkland/BravoMaking amends. Jennie Nguyen broke her silence amid backlash over her Past Facebook ...

RHOSLC’s Jennie: I’m ‘Sorry’ for Causing ‘Pain’ With ‘Hurtful’ Past Posts (Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) Chad Kirkland/BravoMaking amends. Jennie Nguyen broke her silence amid backlash over her Past Facebook Posts, in which she allegedly made racist comments amid the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. Stars Defending Black Lives Matter: Tyler Cameron, Kate Beckinsale, More Read article “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook Posts from 2020 that resurfaced today,” the 44-year-old Bravo personality wrote via an Instagram statement on Wednesday, January 19. “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.” Courtesy of Jennie Nguyen/InstagramThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star claimed she “deactivated” that account “more than a year ago” after realizing that she was doing more harm than ...
