‘Drive My Car’ Wins Best Picture From National Society of Film Critics Full List

“Drive My Car” has won Best Picture From this year’s edition of the National Society of Film Critics, ...

‘Drive My Car’ Wins Best Picture From National Society of Film Critics (Full List) (Di sabato 8 gennaio 2022) “Drive My Car” has won Best Picture From this year’s edition of the National Society of Film Critics, continuing its streak of major prizes From major Critics groups. The organization announced its honors on Saturday. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s sweeping drama also won top honors From the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and New York Film Critics L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
