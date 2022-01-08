Booker T: “Big E rimarrà nella zona dei main event anche dopo la perdita del titolo” (Di sabato 8 gennaio 2022) In una recente edizione del podcast Hall of Fame, Booker T ha discusso abbondantemente del recente cambio di titolo del WWE Championship avvenuto a Day 1, paragonando i regni da campione di Big E e Bobby Lashley e parlando delle sue aspettative per il futuro di Big E: “Non credo che Big E abbia avuto un regno migliore di quello di Lashley, ma bisogna guardare all’esperienza. Bobby ha superato i 40, credo, non sono sicuro. Non voglio dare via la sua età così, il punto è che Bobby Lashley ha avuto più tempo per prepararsi a quel punto in cui sei pronto per avere quel tipo di match. Sei pronto a scendere in campo e avere un buon periodo come campione mondiale”. Il passato di Bobby Lashley “Bobby ha avuto un assaggio della cosa quando è andato in TNA ed è diventato World Champion. Quello gli ha dato la possibilità di sentire cosa si prova ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Booker T: 'Big E rimarrà nella zona dei main event anche dopo la perdita del titolo' - - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Booker T: 'La sconfitta di Big E è simile alla mia contro Triple H' - - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Booker T: 'Mi piacerebbe una alleanza tra Bobby Lashley e Big E con MVP loro manager' - - TSOWrestling : Decisamente una coppia dominante, vi piacerebbe vederli insieme? #TSOW #TSOS -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Booker Big
Italia: An Italian Town Roots for Its Patron Saint of Basketball... when the stone walls are brightened with murals of Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Booker T. and the M. G. Savigni confided 'we are planning to build a big arena in honor of the patron.' Later in the day, ...
NBA Christmas Day su Sky Sport: le stelle del Basket in diretta anche a Natale!...dei Milwaukee Bucks per motivi di giustizia sociale fino all'impatto di Steve Kerr e l'era dei Big ...00 Sky Sport NBA) Natale con Chris Paul, Devin Booker e Stephen Curry. A Phoenix scendono in campo ...
Booker T: “Big E rimarrà nella zona dei main event anche dopo la perdita del titolo” Zona Wrestling
Always wanted to write? Booker winner George Saunders on how to get startedThe Booker winner discusses work, wisdom and the drive to teach, plus seven key tips on how to write well While George Saunders was writing his latest book, A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, he noticed ...
High school basketball: Pine Forest rides strong second half to another win over BTWOnly one team could come out with its fourth-straight victory, and the red-hot Pine Forest Eagles used a raucous home crowd to extend their streak.
Booker BigSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Booker Big