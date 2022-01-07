World Winter Master Games in Lombardia dal 12 al 21 gennaio 2024 (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) La Lombardia ospiterà nel 2024 la prossima edizione dei World Winter Master Games, il più importante evento al mondo di sport invernali riservato agli atleti ‘Over 30’. La quarta edizione dei World Winter Master Games è prevista dal 12 al 21 gennaio 2024. Teatro delle gare saranno le località lombarde di Ponte di Legno Tonale, Aprica, Bormio, Madesimo, Sondrio, la Valchiavenna e quelle limitrofe trentine di Vermiglio e Pellizzano. Alla manifestazione sono attesi 3.700 sportivi di età compresa tra i 30 e i 90 anni, provenienti da tutto il mondo. Al momento, sono queste le discipline previste: sci alpino, biathlon, sci nordico, curling, pattinaggio di figura, hockey su ghiaccio, ...Leggi su laprimapagina
Advertising
world_its_me13 : @herecomesthecla Personalmente the Winter soldier supera tutti gli iron man, ma proprio tutti e tre. - world_ofMyown : @__kohli__ @turbojr_ @AnnamariaGaleo2 @frenaamano Sta bene con tutto ma palesemente winter perché col nero é tutta un'altra storia?? - alichiuse : cose belle di oggi: ho ri-visto thor: the dark world e le tonnellate di tom hiddleston e chris hemsworth cose bell… - MewSuppasitIT : RT @MewSuppasitIT: ??ATTENZIONE?? Vi invitiamo ad acquistare su iTunes la nuova SOY (Winter Version) a partire dalle 6:00 ???? del 31 dicemb… - francescavis : RT @MewSuppasitIT: ??ATTENZIONE?? Vi invitiamo ad acquistare su iTunes la nuova SOY (Winter Version) a partire dalle 6:00 ???? del 31 dicemb… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : World Winter
CGTN: CMG blazes a trail with world's first 5G livestreaming studio on high - speed trainChina hopes hosting the Games will help the country cement its position as a new winter sports destination and bring 300 million people into the fold of winter sports. For such high stakes, the CMG ...
Corona Brings Consumers 'Sunshine, Anytime' with the Introduction of Corona Sunbrew 0.0% - The World's First Non - Alcoholic Beer with Vitamin D...consumers will be able to experience Corona's new non - alcoholic beer innovation during the winter ...commitment to smart drinking to help reduce and prevent the harmful use of alcohol across the world.
World Winter Master Games in Lombardia dal 12 al 21 gennaio 2024 - La Prima Pagina La Prima Pagina
Salute These Heroes In LadakhA task synonym of moving mountains is done every winter by Border Road Organisation(BRO) of IndiaIn below freezing temperatures, in the most difficult terrain, Border Road Organisation personnel clear ...
Bullet train service for Olympics makes debut tripThe new bullet train service for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games made its maiden journey to a new railway station on Thursday. The smart Fuxing bullet train was specially designed for ...
World WinterSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : World Winter