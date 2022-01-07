Shiba Inu: cosa aspettarsi nei prossimi mesi da una delle ...BETHESDA - Raggiungi l'incredibile nuovo mondo di The Elder ScrollsFar Cry 6 - Pagan Control, DLC di Far Cry 6, disponibile dall'11 ...KONAMI celebra i 35 anni di Castlevania con il lancio della NFT ...Kappa e Ubisoft svelano l'esclusiva R6 Capsule CollectionPlayStation VR2: il gaming VR next-gen su PS5CES 22: LG RIDEFINISCE L’HOME ENTERTAINMENT CON LE NUOVE TVApex Legends - “Storie di Frontiera: Gridiron”CES 2022 | Tutte le novità AcerDeath Stranding Director's Cut arriva su PCUltime Blog

Mando Wins CES 2022 Innovation Award for Its Cutting-Edge Brake System IDB2 HAD

The first commercially available 1-box integrated electronic Brake with dual safety design in the ...

Mando Wins CES 2022 Innovation Award for Its Cutting-Edge Brake System (IDB2 HAD) (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) The first commercially available 1-box integrated electronic Brake with dual safety design in the world Folding Brake pedal enabled by the 'by-wire' technology - allowing for total freedom in fully autonomous driving conditions SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Mando Corporation, company specializing in EV and self-driving solutions, was Awarded Innovation Award at the CES 2022. Mando's latest entry, which won the Innovation Award in the VIT (vehicle intelligence & transportation) category for the second year in a row following last year, is the IDB2 HAD (integrated dynamic Brake for highly autonomous driving, IDB2 HAD for ...
