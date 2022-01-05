Love is in the Air Anticipazioni dal 10 al 14 gennaio 2022: Eda e Serkan fanno una terribile scoperta! (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) Scopriamo insieme le Anticipazioni e le Trame delle Puntate Inedite della Soap Love is in the Air in onda dal 10 al 14 gennaio 2022. Ecco le Anticipazioni delle puntate per la settimana. Leggi su comingsoon (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) Scopriamo insieme lee le Trame delle Puntate Inedite della Soapis in the Air in onda dal 10 al 14. Ecco ledelle puntate per la settimana.

Advertising

infoitcultura : Anticipazioni Love Is In The Air 6 gennaio 2022: episodio 171 - infoitcultura : Love is in the air anticipazioni: Kiraz scompare nel nulla! - infoitcultura : Love is in the air anticipazioni: 'So dov'è Kiraz!', rivelazione sorprendente - infoitcultura : Love is in the Air, anticipazioni dal 8 al 14 gennaio 2022: Serkan, un padre troppo permissivo - infoitcultura : Love is in the air/ Anticipazioni puntata 5 gennaio: Bolat vuole diventare padre -