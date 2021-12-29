John Madden Dead: NFL Legend Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at Age 85 (Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) A giant loss. NFL icon John Madden “died unexpectedly” at age 85 on Tuesday, December 28, the league confirms. Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost Read article “On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to his wife Virginia, their sons Mike and Joe and their families,” commissioner Roger Goodell noted in a statement shared via Twitter. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.” Goodell, who has been head of the NFL since 2006, continued: “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to ...Leggi su cityroma
È morto John Madden, dal Super Bowl alla tv e ai videogameAGI - L'ex allenatore della NFL John Madden, che ha guidato gli Oakland Raiders alla vittoria del Super Bowl nel 1976 prima d'intraprendere una carriera di successo nella trasmissione e di essere il pioniere di un franchising di ...
morto John Madden: ex leggendario allenatore e commentatore tv, mito del football americanoJohn Madden, ex allenatore di football americano e commentatore televisivo, personalità che ha fatto la storia della National Football League, è morto. Aveva 85 anni. Famoso per aver guidato gli ...
NFL: è morto a 85 anni John Madden. “Nessuno ha amato il football più di lui”Lutto nel mondo del football americano. Si è spento nella notte John Madden, all'età di 85 anni. Una figura davvero nota per la NFL: oltre a vincere un Super Bowl da allenatore (quello del 1977 con i ...
Morto a 85 anni Madden, leggenda della NflDa allenatore ha vinto il Super Bowl nel 1977, da telecronista ha lavorato per i maggiori network. Anche un videogioco porta il suo nome ...
