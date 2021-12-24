CRI Online | Mysterious Ancient Shu Civilization Emerged in Museum with Meta Universe Attributes

(Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) CHENGDU, China, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/On December 24, the Special Exhibition ofShuin Sichuanthe theme of "World of Gods and Humans" was officially launched, which presented in the fully immersive interactive digital cultural relics expo exhibition hall. The exhibition integrates multiple new technologies such as 3D virtual space modeling technology, AI immersive character roaming technology, open 3D virtual engine construction technology, and space real-time light and shadow rendering technology, which builds a fully immersive interactive digital cultural relics expo exhibition hall, and displays the cultural relics of the Sichuan, Sanxingduiand Jinsha ...

Advertising

Cri_Watt : RT @stopcensura2020: Prof. Caruso: “Fare 3 vaccinazioni in un anno non è sostenibile, non si può andare avanti così” - Wonder_Cri : @rumba_magica Le ho trovate online per uso umano. Costano una cifra. Tacci loro. Sarebbe stata la svolta?????? - burglar_ot : @titofaraci @Artibani1 @cri_mousse @anilozzup @JaffoTorino Mi pare impossibile da trovare online, nemmeno nei bassi… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CRI Online

InformazioneOnline.it

Il manuale di traduzione delle Olimpiadi invernali, gli interpretisu App e i volontari multilingue contribuiranno a creare un ambiente di comunicazione efficiente e conveniente per gli ospiti ......tempo fino alle ore 14 di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022 per presentare domanda esclusivamente... Sono due i progetti che coinvolgono il Comitato di Teramo: 'Lae la salute per tutti in Abruzzo e ...On December 24, the Special Exhibition of Ancient Shu Civilization in Sichuan with the theme of "World of Gods and Humans" was officially launched, which presented in the fully immersive interactive ...Rep. Jan Schakowsky became the ninth member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has led to a spike in cases.