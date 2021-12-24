Nacon sponsorizza il torneo Fortnite di 2WATCH School LeagueAtti sessuali con minori : arrestata insegnante a Bari THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT: TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI A TEMAASUS presenta ROG Delta S Animate con tecnologia AniMe MatrixRed Dead Online: Chiamata alle armi festiveTAITO EGRET II mini arriva in OccidenteCovid-19, oltre 30mila casi e 153 decessi : 305 sanitari fuori regoleIncendio in casa a Palma di Montechiaro : muore bimba di 2 anniIl Covid-19 ha diminuito aspettativa vita in UsaAnyTrans : passa da Android/iPhone a nuovo iPhone 13 con 1 clicUltime Blog

CRI Online | Mysterious Ancient Shu Civilization Emerged in Museum with Meta Universe Attributes

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 24, the Special Exhibition of Ancient Shu ...

zazoom
Commenta
CRI Online: Mysterious Ancient Shu Civilization Emerged in Museum with "Meta Universe" Attributes (Di venerdì 24 dicembre 2021) CHENGDU, China, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/

On December 24, the Special Exhibition of Ancient Shu Civilization in Sichuan with the theme of "World of Gods and Humans" was officially launched, which presented in the fully immersive interactive digital cultural relics expo exhibition hall. The exhibition integrates multiple new technologies such as 3D virtual space modeling technology, AI immersive character roaming technology, open 3D virtual engine construction technology, and space real-time light and shadow rendering technology, which builds a fully immersive interactive digital cultural relics expo exhibition hall with "Meta UniverseAttributes, and displays the cultural relics of the Sichuan Museum, Sanxingdui Museum and Jinsha ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

twitterCri_Watt : RT @stopcensura2020: Prof. Caruso: “Fare 3 vaccinazioni in un anno non è sostenibile, non si può andare avanti così” - Wonder_Cri : @rumba_magica Le ho trovate online per uso umano. Costano una cifra. Tacci loro. Sarebbe stata la svolta?????? - burglar_ot : @titofaraci @Artibani1 @cri_mousse @anilozzup @JaffoTorino Mi pare impossibile da trovare online, nemmeno nei bassi… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CRI Online

Servizi multilingue aiutano tutti gli ospiti alle Olimpiadi Invernali di Beijing 2022

Il manuale di traduzione delle Olimpiadi invernali, gli interpreti online su App e i volontari multilingue contribuiranno a creare un ambiente di comunicazione efficiente e conveniente per gli ospiti ...

Servizio civile in Croce Rossa, 28 posti disponibili nelle sedi del Comitato di Teramo

...tempo fino alle ore 14 di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022 per presentare domanda esclusivamente online ... Sono due i progetti che coinvolgono il Comitato di Teramo: 'La Cri e la salute per tutti in Abruzzo e ...
La Croce Rossa celebra il Natale con i bustocchi  InformazioneOnline.it

CRI Online: Mysterious Ancient Shu Civilization Emerged in Museum with "Meta Universe" Attributes

On December 24, the Special Exhibition of Ancient Shu Civilization in Sichuan with the theme of "World of Gods and Humans" was officially launched, which presented in the fully immersive interactive ...

Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive

Rep. Jan Schakowsky became the ninth member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has led to a spike in cases.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CRI Online
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CRI Online Online Mysterious Ancient Civilization Emerged