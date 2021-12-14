Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioLG PRESENTA LA NUOVA GAMMA DI TV LIFESTYLECall of Duty: Mobile, Stagione 11: Final Snow - arriva il 17 dicembreAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, L’alba del Ragnarok, in uscita a marzo 2022GTA Online: un nuove stazioni radio aggiunte e molto altroPS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniRockJam karaoke Bluetooth ricaricabile due microfoni -27% Sconti e ...Echo Dot 3 Altoparlante intelligente con integrazione Alexa -60% ...Ultime Blog

SGS Launches State-of-the Art Digital Operations to Become the Digital Leader in the TIC Industry

First Digital Development Team Launched in Lisbon, Portugal GENEVA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ...

zazoom
Commenta
SGS Launches State-of-the Art Digital Operations to Become the Digital Leader in the TIC Industry (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) First Digital Development Team Launched in Lisbon, Portugal GENEVA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Developing Digital products and services, our Innovation Squad will enable SGS to validate more innovations faster and more cost effectively through a customer centric approach. SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, has taken a major step forward in its ambition to Become the Digital Leader in the global TIC Industry with the setup of its first Innovation Squad in Lisbon, Portugal. Established in October 2021, the Innovation Squad is part of SGS's Digital & Innovation team. The Squad operates by utilizing State-of-the-art ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SGS Launches

MedSkin Solutions Dr Suwelack AG launches two new MatriDerm products  Padova News

SGS Launches State-of-the Art Digital Operations to Become the Digital Leader in the TIC Industry

Developing digital products and services, our Innovation Squad will enable SGS to validate more innovations faster and more cost ...

Syrma SGS Tech eyes to triple revenue in 3 years on bright industry outlook

Syrma SGS Technology, a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider to global OEMs, has set an ambitious target to more than triple its current revenue of ?1,000 crore in the next three ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SGS Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SGS Launches Launches State Digital Operations Become