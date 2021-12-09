Nintendo Switch - record di venditeFALLOUT 76 - DLC La Notte della Falena disponibileGTA Online: arriva una nuova storia con Franklin Clinton e Dr. DrePatrick Zaki : Lo studente egiziano dell'Università di Bologna è ...Mai più senza: Huawei Watch 3 l'orologio del futuroRecensione su Eyewear: un nuovo modo di vedere le coseLa tecnologia come ingrediente fondamentale per il tuo successoYu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! fuori oraRed Dead Online: in arrivo il periodo festivoTuffati in Destiny 2 per festeggiare i 30 anni di BungieUltime Blog

Canadian Sustainable Apparel Frank And Oak Showcases New Collection Traced by VeChain In Its First Experience Store in Asia

- SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining style, design and innovation since it was founded ...

 Combining style, design and innovation since it was founded in 2012, Frank And Oak offers Collections of clothing and accessories for men and women that are thoughtfully designed for urban lifestyles while reducing impact on the planet. On December 1, Frank And Oak opened its First Store in Asia, located in Shanghai. The downtown Shanghai Store in the new high-profile Tai Koo Li mall sets a new sustainability benchmark for retail Stores in China, and was designed for both disassembly and re-use. The opening Collection highlights Frank And Oak's most iconic winter products made with Sustainable fabrics and processes. These include their unique yak sweater and ...
Using blockchain as the foundation to build an ecosystem of sustainable manufacturers provides brands an easier way to become more sustainable and reach climate change targets. On the one hand, ...

...to become one of the first companies to treat recycled battery materials using existing infrastructure and equipment at its Canadian hydrometallurgical complex. HIGHLIGHTS "A secure,sustainable and ...
Frank And Oak opened its first store in Asia, located in Shanghai. The downtown Shanghai store in the new high-profile Tai Koo Li mall sets a new sustainability benchmark for retail stores in China, ...

The earth-conscious Canadian fashion label has used cutting-edge advances in sustainable fibre technology to produce the 57% recycled polyester bomber. More information is available at: ...
