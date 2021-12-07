Calendario personalizzato, uno strumento di marketing essenzialeHorizon Forbidden West: tante nuove informazioniHasbro Monopoly Disney Villains Edition gioco bambini regalo Natale ...Massaggiatore per Piedi Portatile Stimolatore Muscolare Salute e cura ...JUST DANCE & REEBOK ASSIEME PER PROMUOVERE IL FITNESSRegali Natale - ecco le nuovissime Fashion Doll Winx Club Fabrizio Miccoli in carcere : Capitano sempre con te!Giada Furlanut muore dopo un malore a scuola a 14 snniSalvatore Ambrosini, un volto per mille vociTechnaxx Smartwatch TX-SW7HR RecensioneUltime Blog

Crosslake Fibre' s CrossChannel Submarine Cable Goes Live

LONDON and PARIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosslake Fibre, an international Network Service ...

Crosslake Fibre's CrossChannel Submarine Cable Goes Live (Di martedì 7 dicembre 2021) LONDON and PARIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Crosslake Fibre, an international Network Service Provider (NSP) and developer of unique Submarine and terrestrial Fibre networks, announces today that its CrossChannel Submarine Cable is now Ready For Service (RFS).   CrossChannel is a next generation, high-capacity, 96 Fibre pair system that is capable of supporting over 2,400Tbps of capacity. The 550km system has a 149km Submarine segment and is designed to be physically diverse of existing Fibre infrastructure. CrossChannel directly connects Equinix LD4 in Slough, to Interxion PAR3 and Equinix PA7 in Paris with extensions to various points-of-presence in both ...
