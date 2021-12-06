UFC 269, Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier in tv: data, orario e streaming (Di lunedì 6 dicembre 2021) Sarà da brividi il penultimo evento dell’anno in Ufc. Charles Oliveira e Dustin Poirier si sfideranno alla T-Mobile Arena. Si parte alle 04:00 della notte tra sabato 11 e domenica 12 dicembre, con una card che resterà nella storia. Si parte con Sean O’Malley, uno dei talenti più attesi del panorama dei pesi gallo: sfiderà Raulian Paiva. Poi spazio al match tra Kara-France e Cody Garbrandt. Geoff Neal e Santiago Ponzinibbio pronti alla battaglia dei welter. E poi le scintille: il ritorno sull’ottagono di Amanda Nunes contro Julianna Pena per il titolo femminile dei pesi gallo. Poi spazio al main event: Poirier, dopo la vittoria su McGregor, torna per strappare il titolo dei pesi leggeri al campione Oliveira. Chi vince, difenderà la cintura contro Gaethje. L’evento sarà trasmesso su Dazn ...Leggi su sportface
mma_twister : Dustin Poirier non sottovaluta Oliveira, e si aspetta una guerra. Secondo voi come andrà questo match? -
"I don't think this fight is going 5 rounds" - Dustin Poirier on his UFC 269 lightweight title fight against Charles OliveiraDustin Poirier doesn't think his upcoming lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira will go the distance.
"I could probably take out Khabib" - Watch Sean O'Malley's hilarious Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley"Well, I could probably take out Khabib and so Conor has to take out Hasbulla... I wouldn't fight [Hasbulla], he'll take me out, chop [me] down." Sean O'Malley is one of the hottest prospects in the ...
