Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley: pronostico e formazioni (Di martedì 30 novembre 2021) Il Wolverhampton Wanderers ospiterà domani mercoledì 1 dicembre il Burnley alla ricerca della vittoria che li manterrà nei primi sei posti della classifica della Premier League. Nel frattempo, freschi di un fine settimana libero, i Clarets si recano a Molineux attualmente seduti a tre punti dalla sicurezza all’estremità sbagliata della classifica. Il calcio di inizio di Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley è previsto alle 20:30 Prepartita Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley: a che punto sono le due squadre? Wolverhampton Wanderers Dopo aver perso le prime tre partite di questa stagione, i tifosi di Bruno Lage e Wolves avrebbero faticato a vedere la loro squadra seduta in sesta posizione in ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
