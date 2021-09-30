Innofreight Expands Alpine Market Lead with Nexxiot' s Data Solutions

(Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) Isabella Legat , CEO ofITGmbH, comments: 'As a driver of innovation, we ... equippedthe ability to realize strategic aspects of the supply chain future today.' By ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Innofreight Expands

Besides enhancing the quality of its freight transport and improving compatibility with partner systems,will also benefit from Nexxiot's Big Data analytics. By using cutting - edge ...