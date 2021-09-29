The Harder They Fall: il trailer del western con Idris Elba e Regina King (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) Il fim western The Harder They Fall arriverà su Netflix il 3 novembre e online sono stati condivisi il trailer e il poster del progetto. The Harder They Fall è il film western in arrivo su Netflix dal 3 novembre e il trailer regala nuove sequenze in anteprima tratte dall'atteso progetto con star anche Idris Elba e Regina King. Nel video si assiste a quello che accade quando Rufus Buck, aiutato dalla sua gang, riesce a fuggire dopo essere arrestato, scatenando la voglia di vendetta di Nat Love che vuole vendicarsi di lui. Nel filmato spazio a spettacolari scene d'azione, umorismo e un approccio originale al genere. Il film The Harder ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) Il fimThearriverà su Netflix il 3 novembre e online sono stati condivisi ile il poster del progetto. Theè il filmin arrivo su Netflix dal 3 novembre e ilregala nuove sequenze in anteprima tratte dall'atteso progetto con star anche. Nel video si assiste a quello che accade quando Rufus Buck, aiutato dalla sua gang, riesce a fuggire dopo essere arrestato, scatenando la voglia di vendetta di Nat Love che vuole vendicarsi di lui. Nel filmato spazio a spettacolari scene d'azione, umorismo e un approccio originale al genere. Il film The...

