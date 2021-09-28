BSB | next season' s provisional calendar is published

(Di martedì 28 settembre 2021) Currently busy with the Showdown, which began last weekend at Oulton Park, MotorSport Vision Racing is already thinking ahead to 2022 and has issued afor theBritish ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BSB next

Corse di Moto

...Vision Racing is already thinking ahead to 2022 and has issued a provisional calendar for the... Donington Park 14 - 16 October: Brands Hatch Translated by Heather Watson: Keith Farmer ..." I've had 10 good years of racing in thepaddock and I count myself extremely lucky to have ... I will still be watching and keeping an eye on everything, and maybeyear I could start ...