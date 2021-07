Cannes | Tilda Swinton Lent Her Real ’80s Clothes to Her Daughter for ‘The Souvenir Part II’

Leggi su cityroma

(Di giovedì 8 luglio 2021) TheFilm Festival isn’t known for launching sequels. But on Thursday morning, Joanna Hogg’s “TheII” held its first screening asof the Directors’ Fortnight lineup. The semi-autobiographical film is a continuation of the 2019 Sundance darling that follows Julie (HonorByrne) in the days after the tragic outcome of a relationship, as she takes comfort from her mother Rosalind (played by, in factByrne’smother) and directs a student film — called “The” ...