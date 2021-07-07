Red Dead Online: il nuovo aggiornamento Blood Money è in arrivo il 13 ...Violenze carcere S.Maria Capua Vetere, Ministra Cartabia : ...Ministro Speranza : oltre 54mln dosi somministrateAssiderate sul Monte Rosa: Due donne morte bloccate dal maltempoJacob Clynick moure a 13 anni dopo la seconda dose di Pfizer Evoluzione e Prospettive del Fintech in ItaliaPosizioni Aperte : un ottimo strumento per la tua ricerca di lavoro Pressione bassa: consigli e rimedi per affrontare l’estateLe startup innovative: cosa sono, regime e attivitàAl Bano Carrisi : l'ultimo doloroso stop a Budapest Ultime Blog

Biocytogen Eucure Biopharma' s CTLA-4 and CD40 mAbs Approved for Phase II Clinical Trials by the FDA

BOSTON and BEIJING, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Eucure Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of ...

Biocytogen/Eucure Biopharma's CTLA-4 and CD40 mAbs Approved for Phase II Clinical Trials by the FDA (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) BOSTON and BEIJING, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Eucure Biopharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biocytogen dedicated to developing antibody drugs with independent intellectual property rights, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has Approved two Phase II Clinical Trials for YH001 (anti-CTLA-4) and YH003 (anti-CD40) in the United States. A Phase II, non-randomized, multi-center Clinical study will evaluate the use of YH001 in combination with Junshi Biosciences' anti-PD-1 monoclonal ...
Biocytogen Completes a New Round of Financing Totaling Tens of Millions of Dollars

BEIJING and BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocytogen, an international biotechnology company focused on antibody drug research and development ...
