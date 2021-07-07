Biocytogen Eucure Biopharma' s CTLA-4 and CD40 mAbs Approved for Phase II Clinical Trials by the FDA

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) BOSTON and BEIJING, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/, a wholly owned subsidiary ofdedicated to developing antibody drugs with independent intellectual property rights, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hastwoIIfor YH001 (anti--4) and YH003 (anti-) in the United States. AII, non-randomized, multi-centerstudy will evaluate the use of YH001 in combination with Junshi Biosciences' anti-PD-1 monoclonal ...