Huion Digital Drawing Products Support the Creation of the Oscar-Qualifying Best Animated Short Award of the Palm Springs International Shortfest | Step into the River

Palm Springs, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest event for Short films in North America, ...

Huion Digital Drawing Products Support the Creation of the Oscar-Qualifying Best Animated Short Award of the Palm Springs International Shortfest, Step into the River (Di mercoledì 30 giugno 2021) Palm Springs, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The biggest event for Short films in North America, a designated Awards-Qualifying event for the Oscars, Baftas and Goyas, the 2021 Palm Springs International ShortFest announced its juried Award winners on 28th June. An Animated Short film, Step into the River (China/France), sponsored by Huion and directed by Weijia Ma, won the Best ...
The Wacom Cintiq and Wacom Intuos line of tablets are a favorite among digital artists due to their responsive feedback, topnotch quality and ease of use. Other worthy choices include the Huion ...

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Huion, one of the largest manufacturers and providers of Digital Graphics Tablets and Pen Displays, announces three new Pen Tablets, the Inspiroy RTS - 300, RTM - 500, and RTP - 700. With a new, sleek ...
