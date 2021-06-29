Smart home, il mercato italiano oltre il miliardo nel 2023Corea del Nord : preoccupazione per la salute di Kim Jong-unCovid-19, Sileri : Bisogna correre con le seconde dosi di vaccinoNiente mascherine all'aperto : bisogna continuare a monitorareCovid-19 : nel mondo oltre 3,9 Mln di mortiWonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

"It feels good to say, 'Cinema is back!'" Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported ...

‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘John Wick 4’ and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival (Di martedì 29 giugno 2021) “It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million. While day-and-date hybrid releases have industry analysts uncertain about the longevity of this summer’s box office, studios are entering Production on many Major tentpole films. Four notable Blockbusters commenced Filming on ...
