Maryland Tech Council' s Life Sciences Division Announces 2021 Bio Innovation Conference | Region' s First In - Person Life Sciences Conference

Region's Premiere Life Sciences Forum to be Held In - Person and Virtually October 4 - 5, 2021 FREDERICK, Md.-(BUSINESS WIRE)- #BioCapital -The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), Maryland's largest technology and life sciences trade association, announced today that registration is open for the 2021 Bio Innovation Conference, the first fully ...

Merkle Unveils Future of Identity Report

... they're also being bombarded with privacy regulations, as well as decisions from big tech ... With 12,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout ...
