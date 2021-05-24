CLAUDIA DIONIGI E LORENZO RICCARDI : DOPO L'ESTATE FAREMO UN FIGLIO...Mass Effect Legendary Edition RecensioneSCARLET NEXUS: Demo disponibile per XboxMega Man the Wily Wars disponibile per il preordine per Mega DriveNo Man's Sky celebra Mass Effect L.E aggiungendo la nave NormandyCalcolatrice : un regalo utile e gadget pubblicitarioCarlo Pietropoli e la sua esperienza sessuale a tre: Un Jack & Cola ...KNOCKOUT CITY: MULTIPLAYER A SQUADRE DI DODGEBALL DISPONIBILEPOCO X3 Pro RecensioneGeForce NOW si immerge negli abissi di 'Phantom Abyss,' e altri 17 ...

Royal Canadian Mint Reports Profits and Performance for Q1 2021

OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint (the Mint) is pleased to announce its ...

Royal Canadian Mint Reports Profits and Performance for Q1 2021

 The Royal Canadian Mint (the "Mint") is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 that provide insight into our activities, the markets influencing our businesses and our expectations for the next 12 months. "The Mint's strong Performance in the first quarter is a testament to the dedication, resilience and flexibility of its employees," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mint has continued to prioritize the health and safety of its employees while ensuring that critical services it provides to the essential mining and financial sectors continued ...
