‘The Mandalorian’ EP Dave Filoni’s ‘New’ Job at Lucasfilm Isn’t Actually New | but Fans on Twitter Got Excited Anyway

Leggi su cityroma

(Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) The Force is strong withFiloni. And so, it seems, is. Last summer,quietly promoted the executive producer and frequent writer and director of “The Mandalorian” to executive creative director for the entire studio, a rep confirms with Variety. But the company didn’t update its website withnew title until this week, which is when it began to percolate, and then explode, across Reddit and, as if the promotion had just happened.Filoni was just promoted to Executive Creative Director at. I believe he just has more oversight over all the stuff they’re doing now. #StarWars pic..com/Xr61g0AiHJ — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) May 20, 2021Filoni becoming ...