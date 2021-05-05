Project CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileCarriera militare, un percorso di vita e formazioneBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch Xiaomi: scopriamo gli ultimi prodotti per celebrare i primi tre anni ...Chi era Luana D’Orazio : la ragazza morta sul lavoro a PratoFesta scudetto Inter : Il Sottosegretario Sileri è preoccupatoSilvano Nestola : ucciso ex maresciallo dell'ArmaCittà del Messico : Crollo ponte, 20 morti e 70 feriti | Video ...PlayStation e Discord annunciano una partnership

SHEBA® unveils Hope Reef: World's Largest Coral Restoration Program Announced

Hope Reef, the start of the World's Largest Coral Reef Restoration Program, has been unveiled off the coast of Sulawesi, Indonesia. The Reef, which can be seen on Google Earth, has been built to spell the word H-O-P-E and is a symbol to show the World how positive change can happen within our lifetime. Scientists estimate that if the World does nothing, 90% of the World's tropical Reefs will be gone by 2043, impacting nearly 500 million people who depend on them for food, income and coastal protection1. The effort to solve this requires ...
