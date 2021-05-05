SHEBA® unveils Hope Reef: World's Largest Coral Restoration Program Announced (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) SHEBA® unveils Hope Reef LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Hope Reef, the start of the World's Largest Coral Reef Restoration Program, has been unveiled off the coast of Sulawesi, Indonesia. The Reef, which can be seen on Google Earth, has been built to spell the word H-O-P-E and is a symbol to show the World how positive change can happen within our lifetime. Scientists estimate that if the World does nothing, 90% of the World's tropical Reefs will be gone by 2043, impacting nearly 500 million people who depend on them for food, income and coastal protection1. The effort to solve this requires ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
