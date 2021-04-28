The Last of Us: il film è fallito perché era troppo incentrato sull’azione – Notizia – PS3Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) Il film di The Last of Us è fallito perché era troppo incentrato sull’azione: la storia del gioco non riusciva quindi a emergere secondo il director.. The Last of Us diventerà anche una serie televisiva creata in collaborazione tra Sony ed HBO. Precedentemente, però, era in discussione un adattamento cinematografico del gioco. Tale versione è infine fallita, ci spiega Neil Druckmann – co-director di The Last of Us – poiché il film era troppo incentrato sull’azione. Druckmann ha affermato, in un podcast di Script Apart: “Quando ho lavorato sulla versione cinematografica, molte delle idee puntavano a ‘come lo rendiamo più … Notizie giochi PlayStation 3Read ...Leggi su helpmetech
Advertising
the_last_splash : Risco alto é okay ?? - cinespression : Neil Druckmann ha rivelato di avere già in mente una trama per The Last of Us Parte 3 - non_mi_indritto : Ciò vi serva comunque da lezione: non fatevi coinvolgere dai lesbodramma perché sono letteralmente dei mostri che a… - GamingToday4 : The Last of Us: il film è fallito perché era troppo incentrato sull’azione - Defett0 : The last of us parte 3? Ok, un altro motivo per continuare a vivere -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Last
The Last of Us Part II, svelato finale alternativo (e perché è stato scartato)The Last of Us Part II è stato uno dei giochi più discussi e acclamati della generazione che si è appena chiusa, e pure uno di quelli dal finale più dibattuto in circolazione. L'esclusiva PlayStation ...
Martina Rossi defendants get 3 yrs for attempted rape... APR 28 - A pair of Italian men were sentenced to three years in jail Wednesday for causing the ... They originally got six years at a first - instance trial but were cleared at a first appeal last year. ...
- The Last of Us Parte 3 su PS5? Naughty Dog ha scritto una prima bozza della trama Everyeye Videogiochi
- The Last of Us 3: Naughty Dog ci sta già pensando Tom's Hardware Italia
- The Last Of Us Parte 3 - La trama è delineata, arriva la conferma da Neil Druckmann - Naturalborngamers.it Naturalborngamers.it
- The Last of Us: forse ci sarà una Parte 3 vigamusmagazine
- The Last of Us Parte 3, la trama esiste già, ma il gioco non è in sviluppo GamingTalker
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
US sanctions are starting to catch up to HuaweiHuawei's earning report shows that sales revenue shrank for a second straight quarter after US sanctions hurt its consumer business.
Wildwood's famed tram cars were cut short by COVID last summer. Now, they’re getting ready to roll.What was once the famous Hunt’s Pier on the Wildwoods boardwalk is home to arguably one of the most iconic symbols of the Five-Mile-Island — the tram car. This past week workers fired up the ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last