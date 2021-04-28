The Last of Us: il film è fallito perché era troppo incentrato sull’azione – Notizia – PS3Videogiochi per PC e console | Multiplayer.it (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) Il film di The Last of Us è fallito perché era troppo incentrato sull’azione: la storia del gioco non riusciva quindi a emergere secondo il director.. The Last of Us diventerà anche una serie televisiva creata in collaborazione tra Sony ed HBO. Precedentemente, però, era in discussione un adattamento cinematografico del gioco. Tale versione è infine fallita, ci spiega Neil Druckmann – co-director di The Last of Us – poiché il film era troppo incentrato sull’azione. Druckmann ha affermato, in un podcast di Script Apart: “Quando ho lavorato sulla versione cinematografica, molte delle idee puntavano a ‘come lo rendiamo più … Notizie giochi PlayStation 3Read ... Leggi su helpmetech (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) Ildi Theof Us èera: la storia del gioco non riusciva quindi a emergere secondo il director.. Theof Us diventerà anche una serie televisiva creata in collaborazione tra Sony ed HBO. Precedentemente, però, era in discussione un adattamento cinematografico del gioco. Tale versione è infine fallita, ci spiega Neil Druckmann – co-director di Theof Us – poiché ilera. Druckmann ha affermato, in un podcast di Script Apart: “Quando ho lavorato sulla versione cinematografica, molte delle idee puntavano a ‘come lo rendiamo più … Notizie giochi PlayStation 3Read ...

