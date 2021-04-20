Girl dies after birthmark op, doc and 'guru' arrested (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) GENOA, APR 20 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a doctor and the spiritual guide of a holistic medicine centre in Brescia after a Girl died after having a birthmark removed. The self - styled 'guru'...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
