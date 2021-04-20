Maurizio Cerrato ucciso per un parcheggio a Torre AnnunziataVaccino Johnson & Johnson : Atteso il parere dell'EmaNdrangheta : 53 arresti, blitz contro la cosca PesceCome ottenere e perchè richiedere un prestito personaleSony presenta le cuffie WH-1000XM4 in edizione limitata Silent WhiteNieR Replicant: contenuti extra anche dopo l'uscitaRipetitore WiFi e 4G : Una soluzione efficace per migliorare la tua ...Apex Legends - Arriva Valkyrie - Storie di Frontiera NorthstarXbox Cloud Gaming in arrivo su PC, smartphone & tablet Apple da domani Bitcoin: Crollo del valore per interruzione di corrente in Cina?

Girl dies after birthmark op | doc and ' guru' arrested

GENOA, APR 20 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a doctor and the spiritual guide of a holistic ...

Girl dies after birthmark op, doc and 'guru' arrested (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) GENOA, APR 20 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a doctor and the spiritual guide of a holistic medicine centre in Brescia after a Girl died after having a birthmark removed. The self - styled 'guru'...
Police said the doctor removed the birthmark from the girl, who frequented the holistic centre, at an agriturismo run by the guru without proper medical conditions. Metastasis set in after the ...

GENOA, APR 20 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a doctor and the spiritual guide of a holistic medicine centre in Brescia after a girl died after having a birthmark removed. The self-styled 'guru' ...
