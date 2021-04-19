WorldSBK: arm problems for Mahias, surgery planned (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) He scored a virtual double win at the Mugello round of the Italian ELF CIV championship, crossing the line first on both Saturday and Sunday. French rider Lucas Mahias does not feature in the general ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
WorldSBK: arm problems for Mahias, surgery planned...for the operating theatre and undergo a minor surgery in order to solve an issue with his right arm. Translated by Heather Watson WorldSBK, the calendar: to start with an Aragon - Estoril doubleheader
Moto2, Beaubier: "Marquez was amazing from a young age"... but it doesn't rip your arm every time you accelerate. I know I have a long road ahead, as I need ... we lived together, I know how talented he is, so his performance in WorldSBK didn't surprise me, ...
