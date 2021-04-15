Portugal GP, manufacturer stats (Di giovedì 15 aprile 2021) Like last year, MotoGP is preparing for Portugal, and the Portimão circuit. This is the sixteenth time that a championship round will take place in Portugal following many earlier editions at ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Portugal manufacturer
Portugal GP, manufacturer statsDucati has scored four MotoGP podiums in Portugal, one with Loris Capirossi, third in 2003, two more with Casey Stoner, third in 2007 and second in 2009 and one with Jack Miller, second last year. ...
MotoGP, Honda where are you going without Marc Marquez?... perhaps the manufacturer is in need of a tsunami... one like Marc Marquez . It's still unclear ... He was r eplaced by Stefan Bradl who did his best, scoring a best result of seventh in Portugal. Rookie ...
