PAC-MAN 99 DISPONIBILE PER NINTENDO SWITCHWB Games e Bubba Watson collaborano ancora per Golf ClashNintendo - un video presenta le novità di MiitopiaEA E AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB INCLUDONO IL TORNEO THE MASTERS IN EA ...Malware Android camuffato da Netflix si diffonde attraverso WhatsAppOlesya Rostova non è Denise PipitoneDenise Pipitone : Piera Maggio aspetta la verità su Olesya RostovaPES 2021 MOBILE: SUPERATI I 400 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADAstraZeneca, la decisione dell'EMA : Nuove restrizioni in arrivoOverwatch: Archivi 2021 disponibili

Krypt Hires Frederik Pena-Tolivia as Global Trade Solution Director for Europe

AMSTERDAM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krypt is proud to welcome Frederik Pena-Tolivia to the team as ...

zazoom
Commenta
Krypt Hires Frederik Pena-Tolivia as Global Trade Solution Director for Europe (Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) AMSTERDAM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Krypt is proud to welcome Frederik Pena-Tolivia to the team as a Solution Director to head the SAP GTS practice for the European region. Frederik comes to Krypt with vast expertise across a plethora of industries such as Retail, Life Science & Health Care, Automotive, Finance, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, and Energy.  Frederik has graduated in Applied Informatics with a specialization in Business IT – SAP. He also has several SAP Certifications including HANA support associate and Technology Associate SAP S/4HANA. His skill set uniquely qualifies him to advise clients with the right technologies & Solutions. He specializes in SAP GTS and has ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Krypt Hires

Krypt Hires Frederik Pena-Tolivia as Global Trade Solution Director for Europe

AMSTERDAM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Krypt is proud to welcome Frederik Pena-Tolivia to the team as a Solution Director to head the SAP GTS practice for the European region. Frederik comes to Krypt ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Krypt Hires
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Krypt Hires Krypt Hires Frederik Pena Tolivia