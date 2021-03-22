Senator scolds health officials in vaccine row (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) CATANZARO, MAR 22 - A row was erupted in Italy after a Senator went to a provincial health agency in Calabria and upbraided officials after he failed to book vaccinations over the phone for his over - ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Roque, Sinas should be sanctioned if they violated health protocols — senatorA senator on Friday said presidential spokesman Harry Roque and Gen. Debold Sinas, national police chief, should face penalties if investigations show that they violated health protocols.
