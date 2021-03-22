Chime Biologics announces Marc Funk as new Board Director

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) WUHAN, China,h 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/is pleased to announce the appointment ofto itsofs.brings more than 20 years of leadership and industry experience in the global CDMO space. As the former CEO of Lonza Group,has led the transformation and global development of Lonza Group into the world's largest CDMO in the biotech industry. Prior to becoming the CEO of Lonza Group,has been the COO and President for Lonza Pharma & Biotech. Since 2014has transformed Lonza Pharma & Biotech by consolidating its operations all over the world and bringing its quality and operational standard to a world-class level. Under his leadership ...