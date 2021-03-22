Chime Biologics announces Marc Funk as new Board Director (Di lunedì 22 marzo 2021) WUHAN, China, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Chime Biologics is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Funk to its Board of Directors. Marc brings more than 20 years of leadership and industry experience in the global CDMO space. As the former CEO of Lonza Group, Marc has led the transformation and global development of Lonza Group into the world's largest CDMO in the biotech industry. Prior to becoming the CEO of Lonza Group, Marc has been the COO and President for Lonza Pharma & Biotech. Since 2014 Marc has transformed Lonza Pharma & Biotech by consolidating its operations all over the world and bringing its quality and operational standard to a world-class level. Under his leadership ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
