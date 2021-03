Ascendas Reit makes debut investment in European data centres for S$904.6 million

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) SINGAPORE, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager"), in its capacity as the manager ofReal EstateTrust (""), is pleased to announce the Proposed Acquisition of a portfolio oflocated across Europe (the "Proposed Acquisition")1, for.62 ("Total Consideration") from subsidiaries of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. ("Vendor"). The portfolio comprises 11(the "Target Portfolio" or "Target Properties") located across the United Kingdom ("UK") (4 properties), the Netherlands (3 properties), France (3 properties) and Switzerland (1 property). Mr William Tay, Executive Director and Chief Executive ...