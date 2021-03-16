Xbox Wireless Headset disponibile da oggi sul mercatoCovid-19 : Vaccinazioni ai dipendenti Tim, Enel, PosteAvira presenta il nuovo Avira Security per MacXbox Series X|S: da oggi FPS Boost per cinque titoli BethesdaLOGITECH G: disponibile la K/DA Collection dedicata a League of ...Vaccini Covid-19: la fake news della reazione AdeMozambico: A Cabo Delgado sono stati brutalmente assassinati anche ...Covid-19, calo nuovi positivi ma 354 morti : AstraZeneca, in ...eFootball PES 2021: Iniziano oggi le qualificazioni a UEFA eEURO 2021SAMSUNG: AL VIA LA VENDITA DI NEO QLED

La sostenibilità è un tema sempre più al centro del dibattito attuale, anche nei contesti aziendali: le ...

Ceo For Life e la responsabilità sociale d’impresa: intervista a Giordano Fatali (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) La sostenibilità è un tema sempre più al centro del dibattito attuale, anche nei contesti aziendali: le imprese che scelgono questa come chiave per il loro business – decidendo di investire in strategie di CSR – non si limitano a fare del bene per l’ambiente e la comunità, ma si assicurano anche un vantaggio competitivo ed economico ormai comprovato. Proprio in questa direzione si muovono i CEOforLife Awards, che si terranno (ovviamente online) il 18, 19 e 20 marzo e rappresentano un’ottima occasione per valorizzare, condividere e amplificare le attività e i progetti dei CEO e delle rispettive aziende in prima linea sul tema dell’economia circolare e dello sviluppo sociale. Abbiamo intervistato Giordano Fatali, fondatore e presidente di Hrc Community nonché promotore di “Ceo For Life”, ...
